There’s enough evidence against ADGP: Karnataka HC judge

BENGALURU: Quoting evidence which led him to make remarks against Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) ADGP Seemanth Kumar Singh, Justice HP Sandesh of the Karnataka High Court on Thursday passed an order that ample material available with the court reveals that Singh has not exercised his powers to protect the interests of the public. He has also not shown enthusiasm to protect the institution (ACB) by facilitating IAS officer and former Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath to approach court for relief, despite evidence to arrest him after his personal assistant was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh.

Hearing the bail petition filed by Deputy Tahsildar PS Mahesh, personal assistant of Manjunath, Justice Sandesh also directed the CBI to produce the investigation report following the search conducted at the residence of Singh when he was Ballari Superintendent of Police, over allegations of collecting ‘mamul’ in relation to illegal mining, as quoted in records produced by the state government. If not produced, Justice Sandesh directed the CBI SP to be present before court the following Thursday.

Questioning the ACB counsel whether it is not the duty of the ADGP to protect the institution, being at the helm of affairs, Justice Sandesh said he has no personal grudge against Singh, who did not act against the IAS officer till the court pointed out glaring evidence about his involvement, and made serious observations. ‘B-reports’ (closure reports) were filed though the accused was caught red-handed in some cases. The ADGP has to adopt the same yardstick, whether he is a clerk or IAS officer, but he did not, the judge said.

Taking serious exception to the ACB counsel’s argument that the court, hearing the bail plea, has no jurisdiction to seek ‘B-reports’ filed by the ACB, and search warrants obtained and executed, Justice Sandesh cited several judgments of the Supreme Court which have emphasised that the court can monitor investigation if there are lapses on the part of the investigating agency.

Meanwhile, the counsel informed the court that 819 search warrants were obtained from court from the date of establishment of ACB in 2016 to 2021, and 28 of them were not executed. He also informed that 99 ‘B-reports’ were filed before court. The judge questioned why the ACB had ‘concealed’ the details of ‘B-reports’ filed in 2022 till date. The counsel submitted that they have no intention of concealing details of ‘B-reports’ but have furnished year-wise data.