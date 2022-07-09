Railway official to look into Yesvantpur, Hosur train restoration

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Passengers impacted by the withdrawal of services of the train pair running between Yesvantpur and Hosur (Train Nos 76523/76524) have submitted a written request again to Bengaluru Divisional Railway Manager Shyam Singh, requesting its restoration. He was on an inspection visit to Hosur, in connection with the Baiyappanahalli-Hosur doubling project.

Singh told TNIE, “There must have been a specific technical reason as to why the train pair was withdrawn. I will look into it. We are keen on having more passengers on board, and it will enhance our revenue too. I will do whatever is possible from our end in this connection.”

Officials of K-RIDE (Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Enterprise), which is carrying out the doubling project, accompanied the DRM during the inspection. Asked about the progress of the project, MD Amit Garg said, “The deadline for our doubling project is March 2024. We have completed 30% of our work and are on track to complete it in the stipulated time.”