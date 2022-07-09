STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Railway official to look into Yesvantpur, Hosur train restoration

Officials of K-RIDE (Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Enterprise), which is carrying out the doubling project, accompanied the DRM during the inspection.

Published: 09th July 2022 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways image used for representational purpose (Photo | PTI)

Indian Railways image used for representational purpose (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Passengers impacted by the withdrawal of services of the train pair running between Yesvantpur and Hosur (Train Nos 76523/76524) have submitted a written request again to Bengaluru Divisional Railway Manager Shyam Singh, requesting its restoration. He was on an inspection visit to Hosur, in connection with the Baiyappanahalli-Hosur doubling project.

Singh told TNIE, “There must have been a specific technical reason as to why the train pair was withdrawn. I will look into it. We are keen on having more passengers on board, and it will enhance our revenue too. I will do whatever is possible from our end in this connection.”

Officials of K-RIDE (Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Enterprise), which is carrying out the doubling project, accompanied the DRM during the inspection. Asked about the progress of the project, MD Amit Garg said, “The deadline for our doubling project is March 2024. We have completed 30% of our work and are on track to complete it in the stipulated time.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yesvantpur Hosur
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp