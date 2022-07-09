Weather forecast; sunny yet overcast

Rubi Chakravarti By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Life was seemingly limping back to normal. Whether it was the ‘new normal’ or just the old normal with a twist is debatable. My phone and home were flooded with invitations, and little goodie boxes with invitations (a brain-child of a slew of over eager PRs no doubt), followed by phone calls. There is no doubt that the newer breed of agencies want you to do the work for them. Some don’t even ask (or cough politely) but send out a profusion of hashtags more or less ‘telling’ you who to tag! Not one to take things lying down, I still buckle under the sheer temerity and post on my social media whether I accept the invitation or not! I had a great time the last two weeks. I threw caution to the winds as I met up with old friends and shared a tipple and laughed with them.

I was invited to the Renaissance Hotel for the re-opening of their ‘sweet & savoury’ outlet, Cinnamon. Their new GM, Manisha Sharma is someone I had met before and it was a very nice and intimate event with only a handful of guests. I really can’t fathom this obsession with numbers where newly launched places like to cram people into a room where no one can converse, get a drink or sample the fare. This event was perfect as the staff too was able to look after the invitees.

There were many intimate dinners and lunches at friends’ homes where we discussed life, travel-plans and children. There was much good natured ribbing about yours truly becoming the most ‘gorgeous and sexiest’ grandma (my words, not theirs) this side of the Suez Canal. Frankly it hasn’t sunk in yet. Will I adore/spoil my grandchild? Naturally! But as I always tell my daughter: You look after your baby and leave me to look after mine! The Chaine des Rotisseurs Gala Dinner is something all of us were looking forward to which was held at The Conrad.

Their new executive-chef Prasad Metrani, had embarked on an ambitious theme of a ‘Symbiosis of Plants, Animals and Humans! The dinner symbolised the easy osmosis between all three and a great deal of effort went into the serving and presentation of this grand dinner to the discerning palates of The Chaine members. Though leaving one’s seat and walking around during dinner was frowned upon, the members on our table were all great friends and the fun element was contagious especially after a few excellent wines! Just when I thought that there was nothing that could pierce my bubble of happiness, I got the news of the sudden passing away of one of the finest people this city has known.

Colonel Dr Sushil Gupta was a soft-spoken, affectionate and the kindest man many of us have had the privilege to know. Sushil and his wife Manjul, were generous to a fault with an openhouse policy, where one could always partake of a delicious hot meal, and be sure that your troubles would be heard. Yesterday at a prayer ceremony filled with family and friends, we bid this officer and gentleman goodbye. The void he has left behind is unimaginable... Rest in Peace my friend.