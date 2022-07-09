Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for three years in Karnataka

Shilpa P By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 541 private PU colleges in the State, including 166 colleges in Bengaluru district, have recorded zero admissions in the past three years. Yet, they will get renewal of permission for admissions this year, considering the Covid pandemic situation, according to PU Education department director R Ramachandran.

He told TNIE that while colleges with zero admissions for three years are not permitted to continue, the PU department is granting exemption from this rule only for this year, considering the pandemic situation would have led to zero admissions. If colleges with zero admissions approach the department for renewal of permission, it would be granted, he said.

Asked for reasons for zero admissions in these colleges, a PU Board officer said, “Zero admissions could be because of high fees or lack of transport facilities. Also, students might have opted not to choose these colleges since they have shown low results in the previous years, or may be involved in some controversy.”