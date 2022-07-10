Bangalore University says printing textbooks not its job

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Due to delay in issuing syllabus and textbooks to Kannada undergraduate students, Bangalore University has put out a circular stating that they are not responsible for printing textbooks. The university has said that it is the duty of the teachers to procure supplementary information in the syllabus from the library and websites, and create lesson plans and material as stipulated.

According to the circular, several meetings were conducted to formulate and finalise the syllabus. While professors and students had alleged that the syllabus had not been issued to them, the university countered that a PDF of the syllabus and outline had been sent via WhatsApp to the Kannada language teachers as early as May 27, following one of the meetings.

Following this, the university also stated that the practice of printing textbooks for the benefit of students was merely a tradition and not a right. According to the circular, the university has stated that there are no rules stipulating that the university must print and distribute textbooks, with only syllabus and summaries provided to the colleges.

“It is a tradition in Bangalore University to print and send textbooks containing all information prepared by the editors in order to make it more convenient for the students. This measure is complimentary. It is not necessarily a responsibility and it is not right for some teachers to think that the textbooks are a right,” the circular read.