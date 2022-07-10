STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bangalore University says printing textbooks not its job

Due to delay in issuing syllabus and textbooks to Kannada undergraduate students, Bangalore University has put out a circular stating that they are not responsible for printing textbooks.

Published: 10th July 2022 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2022 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Bangalore University

Bangalore University

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Due to delay in issuing syllabus and textbooks to Kannada undergraduate students, Bangalore University has put out a circular stating that they are not responsible for printing textbooks. The university has said that it is the duty of the teachers to procure supplementary information in the syllabus from the library and websites, and create lesson plans and material as stipulated.

According to the circular, several meetings were conducted to formulate and finalise the syllabus. While professors and students had alleged that the syllabus had not been issued to them, the university countered that a PDF of the syllabus and outline had been sent via WhatsApp to the Kannada language teachers as early as May 27, following one of the meetings.

Following this, the university also stated that the practice of printing textbooks for the benefit of students was merely a tradition and not a right. According to the circular, the university has stated that there are no rules stipulating that the university must print and distribute textbooks, with only syllabus and summaries provided to the colleges.

“It is a tradition in Bangalore University to print and send textbooks containing all information prepared by the editors in order to make it more convenient for the students. This measure is complimentary. It is not necessarily a responsibility and it is not right for some teachers to think that the textbooks are a right,” the circular read.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bangalore University
India Matters
image used for representational purpose only. . (Photo | PTI)
Hopes of finding survivors in Amarnath flash floods fading
(Representational Photo | PTI)
BA.2.38 has not led to any increase in hospitalisation, disease severity: Insacog bulletin
image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Rain: Telangana declares holidays for educational institutions for 3 days
Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)
Amid Congress split rumours, notification for Goa Assembly Dy Speaker poll withdrawn

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp