STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Woman robbed of gold at knifepoint

A man barged into the house of a woman in Gangammanagudi on Friday night when her family was away and threatened her with a knife to hand over gold jewels worth Rs 7 lakh.

Published: 10th July 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2022 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Knife

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A man barged into the house of a woman in Gangammanagudi on Friday night when her family was away and threatened her with a knife to hand over gold jewels worth Rs 7 lakh. Around 8 pm, Rihan (47) a resident of Abbigere, was walking towards the front gate. The accused was observing her movements, and as she walked inside, he followed her.

He pushed her inside a room, tied her hands and legs with a rope, ransacked the house, and robbed the gold jewelleries. He locked her inside a room and fled the scene. Around 10 pm, when her son, who runs a business, opened the door to find Rihan tied inside a room, and approached Gangammanagudi police to file a case.

A special team has been formed to nab the accused. In another incident, a 45-year-old astrologer was robbed of a gold chain and Rs 5 lakh cash by bike-borne miscreants in Kengeri on Friday night. Three men came on a bike and entered the house of Swamy Pramod upon finding the doors open. The gang threatened him against filing a case. Pramod filed a case with the Kengeri police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
image used for representational purpose only. . (Photo | PTI)
Hopes of finding survivors in Amarnath flash floods fading
(Representational Photo | PTI)
BA.2.38 has not led to any increase in hospitalisation, disease severity: Insacog bulletin
image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Rain: Telangana declares holidays for educational institutions for 3 days
Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)
Amid Congress split rumours, notification for Goa Assembly Dy Speaker poll withdrawn

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp