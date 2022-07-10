Bengaluru: Woman robbed of gold at knifepoint

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A man barged into the house of a woman in Gangammanagudi on Friday night when her family was away and threatened her with a knife to hand over gold jewels worth Rs 7 lakh. Around 8 pm, Rihan (47) a resident of Abbigere, was walking towards the front gate. The accused was observing her movements, and as she walked inside, he followed her.

He pushed her inside a room, tied her hands and legs with a rope, ransacked the house, and robbed the gold jewelleries. He locked her inside a room and fled the scene. Around 10 pm, when her son, who runs a business, opened the door to find Rihan tied inside a room, and approached Gangammanagudi police to file a case.

A special team has been formed to nab the accused. In another incident, a 45-year-old astrologer was robbed of a gold chain and Rs 5 lakh cash by bike-borne miscreants in Kengeri on Friday night. Three men came on a bike and entered the house of Swamy Pramod upon finding the doors open. The gang threatened him against filing a case. Pramod filed a case with the Kengeri police.