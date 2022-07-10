Celebrations & jubilations

Ishrath Mubeen By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: For Kiran Mazumdar- Shaw, studying at Mount Carmel College (MCC) was like an extension of her school days. As MCC celebrates its Platinum Jubilee year, the executive chairperson and founder of Biocon Limited recalls the good old days when bunking classes was next to impossible.

“I remember so vividly that the gates used to close in the morning and open only in the evening so no one bunked college during the day,” says Mazumdar-Shaw. Despite being a focused student, she would occasionally bunk to spend time with friends. “We used to get cheap thrills doing this, but would never dare to bunk Sister Geneive’s class,” she says.

MCC in Vasanth Nagar, a historic educational institution in the city, marked the beginning of its 75th this year, on July 7. For the Platinum Jubilee, the institution is hosting year-long celebrations to reconnect with its alumnae. The celebrations, inaugurated by Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu will go on till July 7, ’23. Former governor of Rajasthan, Margaret Alva, also an alumna, is ever-grateful to the college which played an important role in honing her public speaking skills, which eventually helped her achieve great heights in life.

“I was forced up the stage for a debate competition and went on to become an All-India University Debater. In 1959, I was introduced to Indira Gandhi as a student leader and an outstanding debater which, years later, channelled my selection in Rajya Sabha. And finally, because of my active role in the student movement, I came in contact with Niranjan Alva, and went on to marry him in 1964.

The college shaped my entire life,” says Alva. MCC is synonymous with important life lessons for actor Sharmiela Mandre. “MCC helped me with my career. My most favourite place to spend time was at the theatre group. The support was incredible.” Agrees Nicole Faria, Miss Earth 2010, who interacted with some of the best people at college.

“At that time, I was already an established model, and the college was super supportive,” she says. An alumna herself and now the principal, Dr Sr Arpana, hopes to reach out to the community, keeping with the vision and mission of the college. “There are generations of alumnae out there. The celebrations are a combination of cultural, academic, and social engagements,” she says.

Dr Suma Singh, dean of humanities, says, “As faculty, learning has been in terms of the freedom that the institution has given me to curate new-age programmes and the encouragement to try something different.” As another facet of the celebrations, a store was inaugurated recently on the campus in collaboration with noted artist Paul Fernandes who has created nostalgic sketches of ‘Life at Carmel’.

In store

August: ‘Atulya Bharat’ celebrations to commemorate the 75th Independence Day celebrations.

September: ‘Start up Carmel’, a hackathon for Carmelites to present innovative ideas.

october: Mount Carmel Central School (MCCS) and MCC to host an inter-school competition based on

75 years since Independence.

November: International conference with focus on sustainable development goals and Kannadotsava by the Kannada Association to celebrate the heritage of Karnataka.

December: A carnival, open house, and fashion show. Also, an event for retired staff, former principals and 75 alumnae called ‘Walk Down Memory Lane’.

January: A carnival ‘Carmel Platina’ and a nationallevel sports competition, Khel.

February: Alumnae month with leadership summits and reunions.

March: Young leaders from different walks of life to interact with students at the Town Hall.

July: Culmination of the celebrations with a Thanksgiving mass and release of the souvenir.

with inputs from Vidya Iyengar