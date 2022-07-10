History in exhibition

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The college students had undertaken extensive documentation on the history of the locality to push for better urban planning to incorporate areas of historical relevance.

Visitors at ‘Malleswaram Parichaya’ programme organised by BMS College, in Bengaluru. (Photo|Shriram BN)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Malleswaram MLA Ashwath Narayan said that efforts are being made to restore various works of historical significance in the constituency. He was speaking at the BMS College of Architecture (BMSCA) exhibition, ‘Malleswaram Parichaya’, on Saturday, where he appreciated the efforts of the students to document the history of Malleswaram and said that attempts have been made to modernise the locality keeping in mind its historical significance. “Malleswaram is one of the oldest localities in Bengaluru, and it is an admirable effort by students to document its history,” he said.

The college students had undertaken extensive documentation on the history of the locality to push for better urban planning to incorporate areas of historical relevance. They had attempted to study the cultural salience of Malleswaram and design solutions to preserve its legacy. “The documentation is not confined to academic work but exhibiting the work to public aims to spread awareness. The exhibition initiates conversation in the public,” said BMSCA director, Dr Mamatha P Raj.

