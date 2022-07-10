STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man threatens senior IAS officer, nabbed

Miscreant, masquerading as PS of minister, tried to influence transfer of his relative, a driver

Handcuffs, Arrest

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An man masquerading as the personal secretary (PS) to Excise Minister K Gopalaiah had threatened a senior IAS officer Munish Moudgil, husband of IPS officer D Roopa, trying to influence a transfer posting. The caller threatened that the IAS officer will be removed from his post if he failed to do what he asked for. Munish Moudgil, Commissioner, Department of Survey, Settlement and Land Records brought the matter to the notice of Rame Gowda, the PS to Gopalaiah, and found the caller was an impostor.

The IAS officer filed a complaint with the Sampigehalli police, following which the cal ler Govindaraju, a relative of a driver, was arrested. The driver Anand was transferred by the IAS officer to Kolar over administrative reasons. On the day of the transfer, the accused called Moudgil questioning the transfer and threatened him to withdraw the order or he would be removed from the post.

The accused is alleged to have shouted at the IAS officer. The accused was arrested based on call details records. The accused had called the officer from two different mobile numbers. “The call came around 11 pm. When the actual PS called the accused, the latter still claimed that he was the minister’s PS. The call was made to influence a transfer posting. I was threatened to be removed if I did not listen to him. I do not think these kind of things happen often and no PS dares to do this,” Moudgil told TNIE.

IAS officer Munish Moudgil
