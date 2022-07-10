No anticipatory bail to police constable in sexual assault case: Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court cancelled anticipatory bail granted to Fakirappa Hatti, a police constable, in connection to a case registered for allegedly subjecting a victim to sexual act by promising to marry her. Justice HP Sandesh set aside the order passed by the trial court granting anticipatory bail to the accused, and directed the police to take him to the custody.

The trial court had come to the conclusion that the sexual act was consensual. The HC observed it is the foremost duty of the investigating officer to receive a complaint and register a case even if there is no jurisdiction and send it to the jurisdictional police station, which has not been done by the police. When the accused approached the trial court, he was granted bail on flimsy ground that it amounts to a consensual relationship which is unfortunate, the court observed.

In February 2022, the victim approached Mahadevapura police station, where the accused was working, to lodge a complaint but it was not registered. Later, she approached the Police Commissioner who also did not take action against the accused. She made another attempt by filing a complaint with the Deputy Commissioner of Police but to no avail. She filed a private complaint before the Magistrate who referred the matter for investigation.

Then the accused approached the trial court which granted him anticipatory bail. The complainant contended before the HC that the accused had violated conditions imposed while granting bail by threatening the prosecution witnesses and also her to withdraw the complaint. The accused had also lodged a complaint at Mahadevapura police station against the victim alleging that she was demanding Rs 10 lakh.

PLEA REJECTED FOR APPOINTMENT AS CHIEF ENGINEER AT RAM JANMA BHUMI

Bengaluru: The Karnataka HC rejected a petition filed by 71-yearold retired chief engineer of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Indore, seeking directions to the Union government to appoint him as chief engineer for three years at Sri Ram Janma Bhumi Theertha Kshethra. Justice SG Pandit observed that the petitioner has no right to seek any appointment as chief engineer at Sri Rama Janma Bhumi Theertha Kshethra which is not a ‘state’ under the ambit of Article 12 and rejected the plea filed by Dr SP Raghunath. After retiring, Raghunath was appointed on contract basis by the IIT for two years. Opposing the petition, Assistant Solicitor General contended that the petitioner has no right to seek any appointment that too at Rama Janma Bhumi Trust.