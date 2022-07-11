COVID-19 test not taken but Bengaluru citizens receive message saying they did

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: More than the spike in COVID-19 cases, citizens are now worried about the messages they have been getting from the health department stating that their samples have been taken and they must quarantine themselves till reports come.

While the same was observed during the first and second wave, matters have become worse this time. Many are getting the messages that they have been vaccinated with second dose and the booster shot.

"I am fit and fine. I have been attending office and suddenly I get a message that I have given my RT-PCR samples, asking me to quarantine till my reports come. I had given my samples during the first wave and not in the last five days," said Naiyana K, an MNC professional.

There are many others like her who have got the same messages. "My roommate had given his samples after his colleague in office had turned COVID-19 positive. My roommate's reports came negative and I had not given samples, but still I got a message that my samples have been received," said Ashish P, an employee of a private firm.

While the officials are checking and tracing who had collected the samples, they are also shocked in dealing with cases where citizens are getting vaccination messages. Chirag (19) who is due for vaccination said that he got a message stating that he has already taken the second dose. Shockingly, he also got a fully vaccination certificate.

Health Commissioner D Randeep told The New Indian Express that this was a matter of concern as the catch is that an OTP is generated in both cases. In case of companies there could be instances as employers mobile number is given and bulk messages are sent. But individual cases need to be verified. However vaccination is from the central government portal.

He added that once details of such messages are shared with the department, the information is tracked and the IP is checked. The whole system will reveal who took the samples and what happened. The issue of technical glitches cannot be ruled out.

BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) Dr KV Trilokchandra said that stern action will be taken against the sample collectors. The status of those who have not been vaccinated but received the message will be corrected. Citizens must report such cases immediately to 1533 or 104.