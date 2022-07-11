‘Fincluvation’ to take solutions to doorsteps

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The collaboration initiated by India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) with startups in the financial technology sector is a massive step towards creating financial inclusion, said its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer J Venkatramu.

Venkatramu, who was in Bengaluru last week, told TNIE, “The joint initiative, Fincluvation, is a powerful platform that will use the unparalleled reach of the Postal Department to offer innovative solutions offered by startups at the doorsteps of the public.” The venture is of particular significance to Bengaluru as it offers a wonderful ecosystem for startups, he said.

Fintech companies across the country have shown much interest in this venture with 100-odd companies registering with us, Venkatramu said. The availability of finance-related information as well as credit speedily to those who require them, particularly in remote areas, will offer a massive step towards financial inclusion, he added.

“For instance, a financial institution which needs to disburse loan will need to verify details of the borrower, and our vast network, particularly our delivery staff and Gramin Dak Sevaks, can facilitate this aspect,” the CEO explained.

Referring to IPPB, which permits online banking, he said over 5.4 crore accounts have opened across the country as on date, including over 29 lakh accounts in Karnataka alone. “Nearly 80 per cent of them are in rural areas. The number of women account holders is almost 50 per cent at 2.52 crore,” he added.