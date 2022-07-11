Organs of accident victim rushed to Bengaluru, give hope to 5 patients

Shilpa P By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Late Thursday night, a convoy of three ambulances raced through a green corridor from Mysuru to Bengaluru, carrying organs of a brain-dead accident victim, making the journey in just 2hours 16minutes. Early Friday morning, the harvested organs were transplanted into five patients, giving them a fresh lease of life.

The family of the victim, the sole breadwinner, overcame their grief to donate the organs and coordinated with the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) of the health department, which worked out the logistics with the traffic police to ferry the organs.

A team of transplant coordinators left Manipal Hospital in Mysuru at 8.05pm on Thursday, and reached the Institute of Nephro Urology in Victoria Hospital campus in Bengaluru at 10.21pm, and handed over two kidneys. The left kidney was transplanted into a 36-year-old man and the right kidney into a 48-year-old woman.

The team reached Manipal Hospital in Whitefield in Bengaluru at 10.43pm, and handed over the liver, which was transplanted into a 66-year-old man. The heart valves, which can save two people, were given to Narayana Hrudayalaya in Bommasandra, according to Lijamol Joseph, chief transplant coordinator, SOTTO (formerly Jeevasarthakathe) of the health department. “The corneas were handed over to KR Hospital in Mysuru, to be donated to two people,” she added.

Madhu (40), a daily wage construction worker and native of Vaddarapalya village of HD Kote taluk in Mysuru district, met with an accident on July 3, after his bike collided with another. Madhu, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered a head injury and was rushed to JSS Hospital in Mysuru immediately.

He was shifted to Manipal Hospital in Mysuru on July 5, and declared brain dead on July 6. Madhu is survived by his wife Saraswathi, and two daughters who are in Class 7 and Class 1. Despite the tragic circumstances, Madhu’s wife consented for organ donation, helping seven recipients on the waiting list. The organs were harvested on Thursday.