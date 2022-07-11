Two robbers nabbed for looting driver in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Yelahanka New Town police have arrested two robbers who had attacked a truck driver and escaped with Rs 18,000. The incident took place on Saturday. The police have seized a bike and cash from the accused.

The arrested are Madhu (23) and Surya (25), who are residents of Puttenahalli in Yelahanka. The truck driver and the cleaner were sleeping in the truck after parking the vehicle near Puttenahalli Lake when the accused went inside and threatened the driver at knife point when he tried to raise an alarm.

The duo attacked him and robbed the cash. Based on CCTV footage, the accused were nabbed on Sunday and remanded in judicial custody.