32-year-old uses tech tool to steal cars, arrested

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Using Xtool Auto Diagnostic Tool, a 32-year-old BCom graduate, also a habitual criminal, was stealing high-end cars from the city’s IT corridor. The accused, identified as Arun Kumar, has been arrested by HSR Layout police and 10 cars and a bike, all worth Rs 70 lakh, have been recovered from him.

The accused had learnt the art of using the tool by watching videos on YouTube. He got to know about the tool from another criminal when he was lodged at a sub-jail in Andhra Pradesh. Kumar had been arrested in a dacoity case by the police and was kept at the Madanapalli sub-jail. He came in contact with a a car-lifter Rakesh inside the jail premises. Rakesh had told him about the tool.

After coming out of jail on bail, Kumar watched videos on YouTube and purchased a tool. He would then steal the high-end cars during night time using the tool in HSR Layout and other surrounding areas. After committing a series of crimes in Andhra Pradesh, he shifted his base to Karnataka.

Kumar, a native of Mulabagilu taluk in Kolar district, sold the stolen cars at a cheaper price at Thiruvannamalai, Chennai, Vellore, Namakkal, Nagapattinam and other places in Tamil Nadu. He would spend the money on parties.