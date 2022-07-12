STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drunk men hurl bottles at Mysuru Flybus, crack pane

Two men, under the influence of alcohol, hurled em­pty liquor bottles and damaged the window panes of KSRTC’s Mysore Flybus.

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two men, under the influence of alcohol, hurled em­pty liquor bottles and damaged the window panes of KSRTC’s Mysore Flybus. The incident occurred around 2.05am Mon­day near Silk Market in Ramanagara. One window on the left side of the bus was damaged. The Flybus was going tow­ards Mysuru from Bengaluru International Airport. None of the 17 passengers on board were injured.

They were later sent in another Flybus to Mysuru. “The driver reported the matter to night beat police. KSRTC’s security officer visited the spot on Mon­day and conducted an inspection. The matter was reported to the jurisdictional police,” said a senior KSRTC officer. On checking CCTV footage from the vicinity, police found two men on a bike throwing empty liquor bottles at the bus window and fleeing.

