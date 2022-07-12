STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Idgah Maidan issue: Elaborate security arrangements for Chamarajpet bandh

The Chamarajpet police on July 6th had warned of strict action against the outfit if they go ahead with the bandh as it is a violation of the High Court order.

The Idgah Maidan in Chamarajapete, Bengaluru. (File | Shriram BN/EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Elaborate security arrangements has been made by the West division police in view of the Tuesday's Chamarajpet Bandh called by a local outfit over the ownership issue of Idgah Maidan.

Four Assistant Commissioner's of Police, 12 police inspectors, 30 police sub-inspectors, 410 ASIs, head constables, police constables along with four platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police has been deployed. The division's DCP Laxman Nimbargi will supervise the arrangements.

The police have not given any permission for the bandh. The police have also warned of action if the shops and other commercial establishments are forced to shut. The protest is from dawn to dusk.

