Karnataka HC judge records ‘threat’ details in court order

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “A fellow judge told me that a person who called him over phone from Delhi not only enquired about me, but also gave an instance of getting a high court judge transferred,” disclosed Justice HP Sandesh, the Karnataka High Court judge who received a ‘transfer threat’ after he made scathing remarks against Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) ADGP Seemanth Kumar Singh and ACB for their inaction against IAS officer and former Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath in a bribery case.

Hearing the bail plea of an accused in the DC’s office bribery case, Justice Sandesh recorded in the order that the fellow judge sat next to him during a dinner arranged during a farewell for Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi on July 1, 2022.

“That fellow judge informed me that a person called from Delhi over phone (name not disclosed) and enquired about me. Then I replied that I am not affiliated to any political party. Even after that, the judge did not stop and continued that the ADGP is from North India and powerful, and also revealed an instance about the transfer of a high court judge,” Justice Sandesh recorded in the order.

Defending the circumstances that warranted him to made remarks against the ACB and ADGP, summoning of B-Reports filed by ACB and Singh’s service records, Justice Sandesh indicated that he had already informed all concerned about the ‘threat’, which is not only a threat to court but an attack on the independence of the judiciary.

No action taken by State: CBI

The CBI submitted a report about probe conducted pursuant to the raid on the residence of Seemanth Kumar Singh when he was Ballari SP. Since the materials collected indicated a case under Preven­t­ion of Corruption Act, the CBI had addressed a letter in 2015 to the chief secretary to enquire into the matter. However, the state has not replied, the CBI informed the court. Investigation was taken up by CBI into illegal mining in Ballari, following directions of the to court, the counsel informed. None of the state government departments -- revenue, forest, police and others -- had taken action against illegal mining.