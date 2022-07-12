STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No tainted officer to be posted to ACB: Karnataka HC

Family and relatives should be in the clear too

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a significant move, the Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the state government not to post any tainted officers to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), considering serious lapses on the part of the ACB’s ADGP Seemanth Kumar Singh, and inaction on the part of the ACB in dealing with the bribery case allegedly involving IAS officer J Manjunath, former deputy commissioner of Bengaluru Urban.  

Pointing out the evidence available before court and the objective of the court in monitoring the investigation, Justice HP Sandesh passed the order that it is appropriate to direct the Chief Secretary and Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) to take note of public interest, while posting officers to the institution, which is established for prevention of corruption.

Justice Sandesh, who was hearing the bail plea of PS Mahesh, former deputy tahsildar who was Manjunath’s personal assistant, directed the chief secretary to ensure that the officer, at the time of posting, has credibility and will take the ACB to greater heights.

Meanwhile, secretary of DPAR told the court that the chief secretary would be informed while posting an officer at the helm of such office by furnishing details regarding service records, integrity of the officer, etc. However, deputy secretary of the DPAR had earlier made a submission before court that this exercise could not be done due to pressure. Recalling it in the order, Justice Sandesh directed that in the interest of the public, pressure should not be heeded to.

Justice Sandesh also made it clear that while posting officers to the ACB, the government should not have any consideration, whether external or internal influence, as a criteria.He ordered that officers posted to the institution, their family members or relatives should not have faced investigation either by the ACB or Lokayukta, as there are chances of them taking advantage. Directing the registry to communicate this order to the chief secretary and secretary of the DPAR, Justice Sandesh adjourned the bail plea hearing to July 13, 2022, in view of the special leave petition filed by the ADGP as well as ACB, coming up for hearing before the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Karnataka High Court
