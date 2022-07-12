Why crime is in love with itself

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The oeuvre of a crime reporter is not a dark diary of the gory stories, aka reports, that she writes. It is in fact, an extremely engaging journey into the mental make of humans, who at the drop of a cup of tea can knife their wives, rape as if it was a pleasure outlet of a sick mind, etc. Crime has no gender though very often it is the women, who are victims of a social order riding high on patriarchy. And patriarchy is above religion. It is the sanctum sanctorum of a skewed social order that spans across continents. Crime has no single pathology. It can be spontaneous and organised.

An organised crime can outweigh an on-the spur-of-the moment act of violence in bringing to justice the perpetrator in courts of law. But to me, spontaneity behind a crime is equally mind boggling. That someone can behead or push in an iron rod inside a woman as an extreme act of vengeance is not ordinary. It is not animal-like. It is a human act, which only humans can achieve.

The mystery that hides itself in the caverns of the human mind and expresses itself, like I mentioned, at the drop of a tea cup, is what drove me to crime reporting. The intrigue remains even after a career spanning close to three and a half decades. What is clear today perhaps, is that criminals are not the ‘other.’ It is us. Those who populate the prisons are not people from outside the planet or the poor social penurious populace. They are us. Crime has nothing to do with one’s socio-economic affluence or lack of it.

Crime is in love with itself and embraces all. The hate that is being spewed out there, openly in the gutters of social media is narcissistic. Hate loves being glorified. It brings in many more followers. It keeps our system busy and ensures daily feed of ‘routine’ stories to crime reporters like me. Crime has changed from the time I started pursuing it as my core beat. It has come out of its isolation from behind Parapana Agrahara.