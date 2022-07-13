Araga Jnanendra talks tough on irregularities in prisons

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has warned that no illegal activities would be tolerated inside prisons and strict legal action will be initiated against those found indulging in illegal activities.Following complaints of alleged irregularities at the Bengaluru Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara, Jnanendra paid a surprise visit to the prison, on Tuesday. He inspected a few barracks and interacted with the staff and jail inmates, including women and heard about the problems. He took details from the officials about the security system in place and medical facilities offered to the prisoners.

Speaking to reporters later, Jnanendra said he has warned the officials that no illegal activities will be tolerated inside the prison and officials will be held responsible for the same. “They have been warned of strict action if any inmate is found to be receiving preferential treatment or smuggling of contraband such as drugs and mobile phones are found”.

“Recently, an accused had entered the prison with a bandage on his leg, concealing a mobile phone. Two police staff have been arrested in this connection. The issue of prison staff demanding money from the family members of inmates who come for the interview was also discussed,” he said. Reacting to a question on the alleged usage of mobile phones by the accused arrested in the murder case of Hindu activist Harsha, he said a serious probe into the matter is being conducted and one has been arrested in that connection.

Based on the recommendation of a committee headed by ADGP Murugan, several prison staff has been transferred while a few others have been suspended, he added. “It has been decided to install advanced mobile phone signal jammers. We will procure jammers that can jam even 5G signals,” Jnanendra said.