Hear out people: BBMP chief tells babus

Officials should take stern action against buildings constructed without a license, he said after learning of instances of illegal constructions around Padmanabhanagar and Koramangala.

Published: 13th July 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 07:07 AM

BBMP Chief Tushar Girinath. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Tuesday held a meeting in South Zone and instructed officials to ensure they are available in the office between 3 pm and 5 pm to take note of the issues in the area and resolve them. Addressing public grievances, he advised joint commissioners to install name plates on the office premises and mention the timing of their availability.  The officials must identify the vendors encroaching footpaths and take action.

Officials should take stern action against buildings constructed without a license, he said after learning of instances of illegal constructions around Padmanabhanagar and Koramangala. The residents complained that the public and street vendors throw garbage in Wilson Garden to which Girinath said that officers should immediately take action.

