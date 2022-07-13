STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Human life not maths, says Karnataka HC, enhances aid for minor to Rs 21.86 lakh

The court observed that the evidence and medical records are very bleak about her future prospects.

Published: 13th July 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday enhanced compensation to Rs 21.86 lakh, from Rs 4.41 lakh awarded by the Motor Accidents Claim Tribunal to a minor girl from Belagavi, for disability due to injuries she suffered in an accident when she was seven years old. “Since the claimant is a minor female child of seven years at the time of the accident, it is rather difficult to anticipate how much she would have earned once she attained the age of earning.

This depends on various imponderables like her education, enterprise, attitude and general approach to life,” the court observed, while enhancing the compensation. Partly allowing the appeal filed by the girl seeking enhancement of compensation, Justice P Krishna Bhat turned down the contention of the counsel of The New India Assurance Company Limited, that it would be unjust and inappropriate to fix functional disability at 100%.

“In my considered opinion, accepting such a contention would reduce the approach of viewing a human being to that of a machine... Unfortunately, human life is not mathematics. It is something more complex. Stark reality is that for a person who has lost the proper use of some essential limbs in terms of their utility for earning purpose, it is over simplistic to say that he/she can earn some income by resorting to limb-wise arithmetic,” Justice Bhat said.

On October 24, 2006, the girl was walking by the side of the road when a goods vehicle being driven in a rash manner rammed her and dragged her for 20ft, causing grievous injuries. The Tribunal awarded only Rs 4.41 lakh, so she moved the HC. The court observed that the evidence and medical records are very bleak about her future prospects.

“The human body cannot be treated like an assemblage of its constituent parts. In other words, if medical evidence is clinching on the aspect that minor child cannot straighten one of her lower limbs and one of her upper limbs and has lost its use, it is as good as the human body becoming useless, so far as the person’s ability to work and earn a livelihood is concerned,” the court added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court
India Matters
People wade through a flooded road in Mumbai on Tuesday | PTI
84 dead in Maharashtra floods; Mumbai on alert
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
‘Don’t fret over UN report, India’s population on decline’
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (File Photo | AFP)
India rejected Gotabaya Rajapaksa's request for a safe getaway?
Postal department begins delivery of Dosa batter at doorsteps in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp