Kengeri case: JCB driver killed wife, burnt body

Police have identified the burnt body of a woman, found in a field on July 3, near NICE Corridor bridge in Kengeri.

Published: 13th July 2022 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 07:00 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Police have identified the burnt body of a woman, found in a field on July 3, near NICE Corridor bridge in Kengeri. The woman’s husband and his accomplice were arrested for killing her and burning the body. The deceased was identified as Nageena Khanum, a resident of Sun City near Kengeri Satellite Town. Her husband, Mohammed Manjoor Ahmed Anagi, 29, allegedly killed her, suspecting her fidelity.

The two suspects are Anagi, a native of Yadgir and a JCB driver, and Prajwal, 21, of Doddaballapura. Anagi is Khanum’s second husband, and vice-versa. The couple would have regular quarrels, police said.

“On July 2, Anagi took his associate to an isolated area near NICE bridge. He then called his wife, stating that he was unable to walk as he was under the influence of alcohol. After Khanum reached, the accused attacked her with an iron rod and killed her. Then they poured petrol on her body, and set her ablaze. After the murder, Anagi fled to Vijayapura, and shaved his head and beard to conceal his identity,” said an officer who is part of investigations.

Five teams were formed to probe the case. Pictures of the victim were shown to informants, who managed to identify her. Police then approached her parents who suspected the involvement of their son-in-law. Anagi, who had taken away his wife’s mobile phone, would switch it on and off, which was enough for police to track his whereabouts. Kengeri police registered a case and are investigating.

