Rape, blackmail and murder: Couple kills gutkha seller, three in net

BENGALURU: Sedating and raping a 23-year-old married woman proved dear for a gutkha seller in Whitefield police division, after the former and her husband killed him, wrapped his body in a cement bag and threw it near a dustbin. The wife of the deceased, said to be of unsound mind, was arrested for witnessing the murder and not revealing it to police. The accused couple and victim’s family are from North India.

The body of Omnath Singh, 48, a native of Bihar, was found on July 5 near a dustbin in Belathur, in Kadugodi police station limits. The accused had strangled the victim to death with a veil. He used to supply gutkha to roadside shops.

The accused are identified as Vishal Prajapati, 24, and his wife, both from Uttar Pradesh. The families of the accused and victims were neighbours in Belathur. The murder happened in Singh’s house, following a scuffle. Singh’s wife Gunja Devi, 35, was also arrested. From the murder spot, Prajapathi had shifted the body into a gunny bag and thrown it near a dustbin.

“Singh had sedated Prajapathi’s wife and raped her. He recorded the act and kept blackmailing her, and used the video to repeatedly rape her. The rape survivor did not file a complaint but later told her husband. The couple then hatched a plot to kill him. They were caught in Mangaluru,” said an officer who is part of investigations. Prajapati had taken a loan of Rs 6 lakh from Singh. The two had fought over this issue as there was a delay in returning the money. Kadugodi police registered a case and are investigating.