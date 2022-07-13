STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Rape, blackmail and murder: Couple kills gutkha seller, three in net

The body of Omnath Singh, 48, a native of Bihar, was found on July 5 near a dustbin in Belathur, in Kadugodi police station limits.

Published: 13th July 2022 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sedating and raping a 23-year-old married woman proved dear for a gutkha seller in Whitefield police division, after the former and her husband killed him, wrapped his body in a cement bag and threw it near a dustbin. The wife of the deceased, said to be of unsound mind, was arrested for witnessing the murder and not revealing it to police. The accused couple and victim’s family are from North India.

The body of Omnath Singh, 48, a native of Bihar, was found on July 5 near a dustbin in Belathur, in Kadugodi police station limits. The accused had strangled the victim to death with a veil. He used to supply gutkha to roadside shops.

The accused are identified as Vishal Prajapati, 24, and his wife, both from Uttar Pradesh. The families of the accused and victims were neighbours in Belathur. The murder happened in Singh’s house, following a scuffle. Singh’s wife Gunja Devi, 35, was also arrested. From the murder spot, Prajapathi had shifted the body into a gunny bag and thrown it near a dustbin.

“Singh had sedated Prajapathi’s wife and raped her. He recorded the act and kept blackmailing her, and used the video to repeatedly rape her. The rape survivor did not file a complaint but later told her husband. The couple then hatched a plot to kill him. They were caught in Mangaluru,” said an officer who is part of investigations. Prajapati had taken a loan of Rs 6 lakh from Singh. The two had fought over this issue as there was a delay in returning the money. Kadugodi police registered a case and are investigating.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
People wade through a flooded road in Mumbai on Tuesday | PTI
84 dead in Maharashtra floods; Mumbai on alert
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
‘Don’t fret over UN report, India’s population on decline’
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (File Photo | AFP)
India rejected Gotabaya Rajapaksa's request for a safe getaway?
Postal department begins delivery of Dosa batter at doorsteps in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp