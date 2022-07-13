STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tewo fake GST officers held for cheating businessman

Published: 13th July 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two fake GST officials who fleeced money from a Mumbai-based businessman on the Tumakuru highway have been arrested by the police. The accused stopped a van in which the complainant’s driver was bringing a defunct printing machine to Bengaluru for replacement. The accused demanded an e-way bill which is not required to transport a nonfunctional machine.

But still they threatened the driver that they would seize the vehicle and forced the owner to make an online payment of Rs 1.15 lakh. The complainant then approached the ACB officials, who contacted GST officers, and found out that he had been conned. The accused duo had observed the functioning of the genuine GST officials on highways and picked up the skill.

The accused, Uday Kumar, 38, of Gopalapura in Bengaluru North taluk and Sadananda, 50, of Koratagere in Tumakuru, were doing menial jobs and wanted to become rich overnight. The con happened near Hale Nijagal near Dabaspet. The duo threatened to seize the van if Rs 2.4 lakh fine was not paid on the spot. After the businessman, Rajendra Kotiyan, made the transaction, the accused escaped.

“On June 4, the van driver was parking the vehicle when the accused approached him in the guise of GST officers. They demanded an e-way bill. They called the owner and took Rs 1.15 lakh. The owner then approached the ACB sleuths, who contacted the GST officials to find out details of the two suspects. Two days ago, a police complaint was filed. Based on the mobile phone tower location, the accused were arrested,” said an officer.

