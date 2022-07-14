STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

128 women’s clinics to come up in Karnataka cities 

Women can soon feel more comfortable about addressing their health issues, with the State  health department planning to launch 128 women’s clinics in urban areas in August.

Published: 14th July 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Shilpa P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Women can soon feel more comfortable about addressing their health issues, with the State  health department planning to launch 128 women’s clinics in urban areas in August. While 57 clinics will be in BBMP areas in Bengaluru, the remaining will be located in other cities across the state, according to Dr Arundathi Chandrashekar, Mission Director, National Health Mission. “Karnataka will be the first to launch such public clinics in the entire country,” she said. 

“The women’s clinics will be set up along the lines of well women clinics of the private sector, to address adolescents and women related issues, screening, counselling, family planning services, anti-natal care and others. These clinics will be part of Urban Public Health Centres, where a  separate portion or room is allocated to examine women. This is to ensure privacy and comfort during treatment. We started 10 such clinics in Mysuru on a pilot basis recently, and there is good response to it,” Dr Arundathi said. 

Mysuru District Health Officer Dr Prasad K H said women’s clinics in Mysuru are seeing at least 50 to 100 female patients per day. The staff include a woman doctor and nurses, he said. Reacting to the concept of women’s clinics in the government sector, noted gynaecologist Dr Padmini Prasad said, “Although doctors treat both male and female patients equally, even in this advanced era, at least 20 per cent of women from orthodox and even educated backgrounds hesitate to see a male doctor, especially for gynaecological issues and delivery. Many women who hide their problems related to extreme bleeding and other issues, reach us late with prolapsed uterus and advanced stages of cancer.”

These clinics will help women share their personal, private, confidential matters with female doctors, and many problems can be addressed in the beginning itself, and treated, Dr Prasad said. “It will be convenient if such clinics are started in rural areas too.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words such as 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala man from UAE develops monkeypox symptoms, likely to be India's first case
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Nasal spray lowers Covid viral load by 94 per cent in 24 hours: Lancet study
Amal T K, the civil police officer, shifting the flags from the spot
Applause pours in for Kochi cop who saluted national flag found in scrap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp