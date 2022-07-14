STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fireworks, fromage & a fete

On Bastille Day, many French nationals in Bengaluru are gearing up to reconnect with their history and heritage

Published: 14th July 2022 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

PIC: NAGARAJA GADEKAL

By Ishrath Mubeen
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Cheese, wine and more cheese. The French National Day, La Fête Nationale, known as Bastille Day, falls on July 14, and the French celebrate it with fireworks and mouth-watering delicacies. French nationals in Bengaluru are observing the traditions as the celebrations make a comeback after a year’s break.

Aurelie Lalande, co-founder, Café Plume, a French patisserie, plans to reinvent a classic French pastry, the choux, along with proposing a box of three choux in colours of the French national flag. “For our National Day, we are presenting the choux in blueberry, vanilla, and raspberry, representing the French colours of blue, white, and red,” says the baker.

Chloé Vander Elst’s family, who has been living in Bengaluru for five years, will be heading to the French consulate for a community celebration on Thursday evening. “It will be an opportunity to meet other French people over a glass of wine and good cheese,” says the business specialist at an international furniture store. For most French nationals, celebrating Bastille Day in a foreign country is a way to connect with their history and heritage.

One of them is tech-company founder Emilien Coquard, for whom the I-Day celebrations became a tradition after he moved to India. “Back in France, it was a regular day off. My grandparents, though, would never miss the military parade on TV,” he says. Coquard adds that the Bastille Day celebration in Bengaluru is one of the highlights of the year for French nationals.

“The Consulate organises a reception where we get to connect with our community, exchange stories and most importantly, share our love for India and France. The Consulate General starts by delivering an address and plays our national anthem. Only then does the dinner start – delicious French food and lots of wine. We’re French after all,” quips the 31-year-old.

As part of the celebrations, European restaurant Amiel Gourmet, in Sahakar Nagar, is presenting a menu for the day. Amiel Claude Guerin, executive chef and founder tries making July 14 a memorable day. “The special delicacies include a traditional onion soup, foie gras, salade composee of heirloom tomato, buttermilk ranch, watercress, and sourdough.

Agnolotti, made with small pieces of flattened pasta dough, snapper meuniere, and coq au vin, a French dish of chicken braised with wine, lardons, mushrooms, and optionally garlic, are all part of the main course,” Guerin says. And not to forget, the dessert menu comprises Opera cake, prepared with almond cake soaked in coffee syrup, and layered with buttercream, and ganache.

Maud Le Bars from Brittany, France, eagerly looks forward to the celebration, so she can meet and build a French network. “Back home, we would enjoy the eatery shows and the view of fireworks. In India, we are meeting for the first time post the pandemic, and I am looking forward to indulging in authentic French wine and delicacies,” says Le Bars, south asia area manager for Rennes School of Business.

BACK IN TIME
The French Revolution was formally launched on July 14, 1789, when the Bastille prison in Paris was stormed. This event is commemorated as a national holiday.

