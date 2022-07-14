Four drug suppliers from AP nabbed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The CCB police have arrested a gang of four, including two women, from Andhra Pradesh, on charges of drug peddling. The police said a disc jockey was arrested in Viveknagar on June 23 on the same charges.

Continuing their investigation, the police questioned him on the source of drugs and he revealed that he had procured it from villagers of Araku valley and Senthipalli forest area in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Based on his information, two men and two women were arrested and five kg of hashish oil and 6 kg of ganja worth Rs 4 crore were seized from them.

“The accused were in contact with drug peddlers from Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and other cities. They met the peddlers at railway stations in Nellore, Guntur, Vijayawada, Puttaparthi, and other cities and took cash from them as an advance payment. Based on their requirements, they supplied ganja which they grew and prepared hashish oil.

To hoodwink the forest, police, and excise departments’ staff, they walked 25-30 km in the guise of nomads to reach the top of hills in the forest, where they prepared hashish oil. The women members of the gang concealed the contraband in rice, wheat, and vegetable bags and took them near railway stations, where their customers collected the drugs. To avoid detection, they didn’t use mobile phones nor carried any ID cards,” the police added.

