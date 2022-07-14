Personal assistant main suspect in robbery on astrologer’s house

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The attack and robbery on astrologer Pramod Kumar’s house in Kengeri on the morning of July 10 took an interesting twist, with the needle of suspicion pointing towards his own personal assistant. The latter was allegedly upset with the victim as he did not help her financially.

She reportedly gave supari to three men, and was in the victim’s house on the day of the robbery. The accused had even tied up her hands and legs, to make the robbery attempt appear more authentic.

Hiding in Salem

She was also present when police visited the scene of crime. The main accused is said to have been hiding in Salem with the other three accused, from where they were picked up.Kumar, 45, was in his house near Kengeri Railway Station, when robbers barged inside and attacked him with a knife. They escaped with around 400gm of gold and Rs 5lakh in cash.

Police found out that the gang was in the house for some time and this made them suspect something amiss. Police also suspected the personal assistant’s role from the beginning. The police reportedly picked up four accused from Salem in Tamil Nadu. Three of the men are from Tamil Nadu. The accused had kept the gold ornaments in a house in the city. The movements of the four were captured on CCTV cameras in the vicinity.Further investigations are on.

