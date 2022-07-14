Security guard who stole 25 bikes held in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A security guard who had stolen over 25 two-wheelers has been arrested by the North Division police. The accused, Srinivas, 39, was working as a security guard at a garments factory in the morning and would steal bikes at night using duplicate keys. Srinivas is a resident of Kempe Gowda Layout in Laggere.

One of the victims who lost his bike on June 22 near the Rajajinagar Metro station had filed a complaint with the Mahalalakshmi Layout police, following which Srinivas was arrested. As he was not satisfied with his salary as it was not sufficient for his bad habits, he started to steal bikes. He used to sell the stolen bikes to his friends in Kolar and Andhra Pradesh claiming that he was a second-hand two-wheeler dealer. After collecting money, he would avoid them from giving the vehicle documents.

BENGALURU: A security guard who had stolen over 25 two-wheelers has been arrested by the North Division police. The accused, Srinivas, 39, was working as a security guard at a garments factory in the morning and would steal bikes at night using duplicate keys. Srinivas is a resident of Kempe Gowda Layout in Laggere. One of the victims who lost his bike on June 22 near the Rajajinagar Metro station had filed a complaint with the Mahalalakshmi Layout police, following which Srinivas was arrested. As he was not satisfied with his salary as it was not sufficient for his bad habits, he started to steal bikes. He used to sell the stolen bikes to his friends in Kolar and Andhra Pradesh claiming that he was a second-hand two-wheeler dealer. After collecting money, he would avoid them from giving the vehicle documents.