STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Security guard who stole 25 bikes held in Bengaluru

A security guard who had stolen over 25 two-wheelers has been arrested by the North Division police.

Published: 14th July 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A security guard who had stolen over 25 two-wheelers has been arrested by the North Division police. The accused, Srinivas, 39, was working as a security guard at a garments factory in the morning and would steal bikes at night using duplicate keys. Srinivas is a resident of Kempe Gowda Layout in Laggere.  

One of the victims who lost his bike on June 22 near the Rajajinagar Metro station had filed a complaint with the Mahalalakshmi Layout police, following which Srinivas was arrested.  As he was not satisfied with his salary as it was not sufficient for his bad habits, he started to steal bikes.   He used to sell the stolen bikes to his friends in Kolar and Andhra Pradesh claiming that he was a second-hand two-wheeler dealer. After collecting money, he would avoid them from giving the vehicle documents.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words such as 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala man from UAE develops monkeypox symptoms, likely to be India's first case
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Nasal spray lowers Covid viral load by 94 per cent in 24 hours: Lancet study
Amal T K, the civil police officer, shifting the flags from the spot
Applause pours in for Kochi cop who saluted national flag found in scrap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp