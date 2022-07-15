Former corporator’s husband killed by his nephew

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The husband of a former corporator of KR Market BBMP ward Nazima Khanam was stabbed to death by his nephew in Chamarajpet police station limits on Wednesday. The police are on the lookout for the accused who is absconding. The deceased is Ayub Khan (48), a resident of Tipu Nagar in Chamarajpet, who was running a real estate business and was active in local politics.

The accused Matheen is his elder brother Pyaru Khan’s son. Police said Matheen, who was waiting outside Khan’s residence, attacked him when he returned after praying at Khudadad mosque near his house at around 6 pm on Wednesday. The accused allegedly stabbed him in the abdomen and escaped while the victim was rushed to a private hospital by his family members. He was referred to Victoria Hospital but was declared brought dead at 12.10 am on Thursday.

“The wife of the deceased, in her complaint, has stated that her husband was the president of Khudadad mosque for the last 15 years and Matheen wanted to take his place. About six months ago, Matheen had gone to Khan’s house carrying a knife and had tried to attack Khan and his son Siddique Khan. However, Khan had refused to file a complaint against his nephew,” the police said.

