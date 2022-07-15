Free Covid vax booster drive to last 75 days

Shilpa P By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Central guidelines were issued on Thursday for the free booster dose for the 18+ age group, starting Friday. The ‘Covid vaccine Amrit Mahotsav campaign’ will be launched at 8,000 government centres for those between 18 and 59 years, while those above 60 years are already getting it free of cost, according to Dr Arundathi Chandrashekar, Mission Director of State, National Health Mission, and in-charge of vaccination drives.

The drive will last 75 days on the occasion of ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’, from July 15 to September 30, as per the Union health ministry’s directives. The health department is ready with an action plan to vaccinate 4.34 crore people above 18 years of age, and has stock of 8.84 lakh doses of Covishield and 31.55 lakh doses of Covaxin. Officials have come up with district-level microplans for workplaces (vaccination at IT companies, industries, government officers), along with ‘Ghar Dastak’ (Mane Mane Lasika Mithra) and hold Lasika Melas on Wednesdays.

On the booster dose, Karnataka State Covid Technical Advisory Committee head Dr M K Sudarshan said, “This was long overdue, and should continue beyond 75 days. TAC had recommended this to the state government months ago. This will reduce severity of the disease, particularly those with comorbidities, reduce hospitalisations and prevent deaths.” On reluctance of people for vaccination, he said, “There was no fear of Covid since April and even with this drive, I don’t foresee large crowds before government hospitals for vaccination.”

As on Thursday

3,96,498 people between 18 to 59 years of age vaccinated with precautionary dose; 4.09 crore have received both first and second dose as against target of 4,12,60,000

27,61,752 people above 60 years of age are vaccinated with precautionary dose; 73 lakh have got first dose as against target of 76,56,000, and 74 lakh have got second dose

