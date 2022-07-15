STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Name Idgah Maidan after Wadiyar: PC Mohan

Nobody is objecting to Muslims offering prayers but Hindu festivals should also be held, he said.

Published: 15th July 2022 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

The Idgah Maidan in Chamarajapete, Bengaluru. (File | Shriram BN/EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two days after the Chamarajpet bandh over controversy regarding the Idgah Maidan ownership, Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan met Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath and gave a representation to name the ground after Mysuru Maharaja Chamarajendra Wadiyar.

He suggested that events like I-Day, Ambedkar Jayanti, Rajyotsava and other government programmes be held at the ground. He contended that permission is not required to celebrate Hindu festivals at the ground.

“The bandh on July 12 in and around Chamarajpet was successful. The Idgah Mai­­dan will remain a playgro­und, and it is BBMP’s property,” he said. “If BBMP denies permission, it would be the biggest insult to the nation,” he said. Nobody is objecting to Muslims offering prayers but Hindu festivals should also be held, he said.

