Bengaluru: Kerala man murdered in Jigani, motive unknown

BENGALURU: A 31-year-old man, working with a private company engaged in military engineering, was stabbed to death by a gang of three unidentified bike-borne assailants, in the vicinity of his office. The incident took place in Jigani Industrial Area on Thursday night, and police are investigating to know the motive behind the murder.

Sanu Thompson, from Rajapuram in Kasaragod of Kerala, was walking home to his paying guest accommodation around 10.30pm, when the men attacked him. Police said he had walked about 100 metres from the gate of his office, when the three men accosted him, stabbed him and sped away.

Thompson was working at an assistant engineer with the company for the past 10 years, and lived close by. “The assailants stabbed Thompson in the chest, and he died almost instantly. As per CCTV footage, the entire incident took place within 10 seconds.

They did not even try to rob him, and his mobile phone, wallet and other valuables are intact. However, we don’t want to arrive at any conclusion at this stage, and are probing the case from all angles,” an officer said.Thompson’s family members collected the body after postmortem on Friday. Jigani police have taken up a murder case and are investigating.

