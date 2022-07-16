STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Century Club under cloud, administrator recommended

A notice issued to the president and secretary of the club stated that an inquiry was conducted and out of the three complaints, two were proven.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following allegations of mismanagement at the prestigious Century Club in the City, the Deputy  Registrar of Cooperative Societies has recommended appointment of an administrator to monitor the activities of the club.

A notice issued to the president and secretary of the club stated that an inquiry was conducted and out of the three complaints, two were proven. Following this, the Deputy Registrar of 4th Region Cooperative Societies recommended appointment of an Administrator. The notice also stated that the authorities of the club have been ordered to submit written explanation to the Principal Secretary of the Cooperative Department within 15 days, failing which, further steps will be taken.

