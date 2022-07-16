STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lake pollution: BBMP chief Tushar Girinath warns of stringent action

Girinath said the BBMP officials should arrange a meeting with BWSSB and take stringent action against those polluting the lakes.

Published: 16th July 2022 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP Chief Tushar Girinath. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP Chief Commissioner, Tushar Girinath on Thursday instructed officials to take strict action against those releasing factory waste into lakes. He was speaking at a public grievances meet in Mahadevapura Zone where citizens also complained about BESCOM staff digging roads to lay power lines and not filling it properly.

During the meeting, Girinath received several complaints especially about bad roads and no action being taken due to Transferable Development Rights (TDR) issues. He directed BBMP officials to get the TDR done immediately after inspecting the areas.

Girinath said the BBMP officials should arrange a meeting with BWSSB and take stringent action against those polluting the lakes. The issue of builders constructing sheds near the lakes for workers, who even answer nature’s call in the lake, also needs to be addressed, he said.

The residents of Panattur urged the BBMP chief to ensure the construction of an under-bridge in the area at the earliest. Girinath also told the officials to address water-logging issue around HAL and Mahadevapura. The residents of the apartments complained about garbage collection trucks not coming regularly due to narrow roads in some areas and requested him to take action immediately.

TAGS
BBMP Tushar Girinath Bengaluru lakes
Comments

