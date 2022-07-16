STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sacking of two school principals: Govt urged to intervene

The principals have not issued any statement so far.

Published: 16th July 2022

Suspended

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With two principals from two major schools in Bengaluru suspended by the Karnataka Central Diocese, it is not clear how the schools are functioning with parents worried about the manner of suspension. Several church patrons and parents submitted a memorandum to Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh for the state government to intervene in the matter. However, there was no response from the government.

Meanwhile, the handling of the issue by the diocese in suspending the two principals without any intimation to the parents of the school students has raised many eyebrows. While the reason for the suspension has been kept under wraps, the diocese termed the suspension an ‘internal matter’. The principals have not issued any statement so far.

