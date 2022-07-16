STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Sync & Symphony

Bangalore School of Music’s Chamber Orchestra is all set for its first significant performance since the onset of the pandemic

Published: 16th July 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Fia Majumdar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru is finally getting its groove back after two years of lockdowns and curfews. But we all know that life in Bengaluru isn’t complete without some music and culture. So if that’s something you feel like you’ve been lacking lately, then this event couldn’t have come at a better time.The Chamber Orchestra, the principal bowed-string ensemble from the Bangalore School of Music (BSM), is gearing up to present its first

major offline performance since the pandemic hit, at the Alliance Francaise Auditorium, on Saturday, July 16 at 7 pm. Composed almost entirely of non-career musicians from all walks of life, the BSM Chamber Orchestra was empanelled by the ICCR in 2012.V Narayanaswamy, who has been the conductor of the orchestra for 28 years and is also faculty at Christ (deemed to be) University, says, “The programme for
the evening will expose audiences to an electric and rare mix of string orchestra repertoire.”

The ensemble’s repertoire combines works from the classical realm, while also ensuring toinclude a range of lighter pieces from film and popular music in their concerts.“We will be playing pieces by Richard Wagner, Jean Sibelius, Georg Philipp Telemann, Tomaso Vitali, and a few well-known and loved film scores such as the Love Theme from The Godfather by Nino Rota,” says Anant Kamath, the principal violinist of the orchestra.

When Narayanaswamy started the Chamber Orchestra, he began with a small string ensemble. Fast forward 28 years, the ensemble now has 18 permanent members, and is “occasionally joined by professional musicians from across India and abroad for brief visiting periods, including even woodwind and brass players, with whom there is mutual benefit and cultural exchange,” adds Kamath. One of the noteworthy aspects about the ensemble is the visible age of the members – the orchestra comprises young players aged 14, right up to seasoned members aged over 70, all of whom share thoughts and ideas about music and the compositions with each other, as well as learn from one another.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Activist Teesta Setalvad (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat riots: Ahmed Patel paid Teesta Setlavad, Sanjeev Bhat, others to frame Modi, says SIT
Image used for representational purposes only
Meta platforms in India found exposed to human rights risks due to third-party action
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Even if one of my MLA loses in coming elections, I will embrace political Sanyas: Eknath Shinde
Rajma Bismilla throws Rs 2 lakh compensation amount at Siddaramaiah’s convoy in Bagalkot on July 15, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Kerur violence: Take your Rs 2 lakh back, want communal harmony, woman to Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp