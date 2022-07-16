Tell engineers to clear encroachments on lakes: Karnataka HC to BBMP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking serious exception to the casual approach of BBMP officials in removing encroachments on Begur and Subramanyapura lakes, the Karnataka High Court summoned the jurisdictional executive engineers, the officials designated to remove the encroachments. A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice JM Khazi ordered the engineers to be present before court on July 20.

When the matter was taken up for hearing on Friday, BBMP counsel submitted that there is an encroachment of over three acres by slum dwellers on Subramanyapura Lake, and the Slum Development Board has to remove it. However, no explanation was offered on another encroachment on the lake. Similarly, no satisfactory explanation was given with regard to action taken for removal of encroachments, except for having corresponded with the Slum Development Board.

The court told the BBMP counsel that removal of encroachments doesn’t mean writing letters to departments, but action on the ground. “You have not been able to convey the seriousness of the order in this public interest litigation, which is meant for future generations, to your officers, and hence they are enjoying sitting in their office. We anticipated your casual approach and that you would attempt to complicate the matter and seek adjournments. We know how to deal with them and get work done,” the court warned.

Later, the court directed the designated officers to take steps for removal of encroachments on Subramanyapura and Begur lakes, as mentioned in the survey report submitted to court, and granted them six weeks’ time. The executive engineers were directed to remain present before court on July 20.

Meanwhile, the BBMP counsel has undertaken to ensure the officers are present before court, to record their statements.

