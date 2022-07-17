STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amar Chitra Katha turns 55

A page from 'Amar Chitra Katha' comics.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amar Chitra Katha, one of the renowned children’s comic series, is turning 55 on Sunday. Amar Chitra Katha will be launching a new book titled, ‘Buying a Song and Other Folktales’.The publisher was founded by educationalist Anant Pai in 1967.

“We have branched out and spread our roots into newer narrative styles and technologies. And while doing so, we do not forget our core mission of providing a link to India’s past through comics for multiple generations of Indian children,” said Preeti Vyas, President of Amar Chitra Katha.

She said that while every month one new issue of 32 pages was being published, last year 2,000 pages were printed and published. This year, the plan and is to print and publish 3,000 pages. Also to connect with children and elders, globally, on Amar Chitra Katha day on Sunday, online events are being held including contests, reading sessions, live streaming of stories and details on YouTube and Facebook and other events.  She said that while new characters have been added to Tinkle, no new ones have been added to Chitra Katha, but new stories have been included.

