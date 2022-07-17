Flower show to pay tributes to Dr Rajkumar, Puneeth

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the next 15 to 20 days, replicas of Gajanur ancestral house and Shakti Dhama women’s rehabilitation and development centre related to Dr Rajkumar’s family will come up at Lalbagh for the 212th Flower Show. Busts of Dr Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar, portraits of their films, and three giant digital screens will play their dialogues, scenes and songs from their films.

The annual Flower Show at Lalbagh on Independence Day will be held between August 5 and August 15, and this year, it has been dedicated to Kannada matinee idol Dr Rajkumar and ‘power star’ Puneeth Rajkumar.

“205 portraits of Dr Rajkumar’s films and 40 odd portraits of Puneeth Rajkumar’s films will be put up near glass houses along with information. The entire preparation is being supervised by horticulture minister Munirathna Naidu,” said M Jagadeesh, Joint Director, Lalbagh.

In recognition of the services of Dr Rajkumar and Puneeth, who went beyond the realm of their movies and contributed to the society, the focus will be on ‘Raj Patha’ - a concept where Dr Rajkumar’s early life, his entry in the film industry, contribution in Gokak moment where he was central figure of unification of Karnataka, emphasis on promoting Kannada will be presented.

Regarding Puneeth, the visitors will learn about his programme to rehabilitate women and his interest in educating students at Shakthi Dhama. Besides, the importance of eye donation will also be part of the show as Puneeth’s corneas helped four people regain the power of sight.

