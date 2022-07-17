STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Get vaxxed to taper off Covid: Bommai

Our aim is to vaccinate all those above the age of 18 in 7,500 govt centres, says Sudhakar

A health worker administers Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at the city’s KC General Hospital on Saturday | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, along with Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, on Saturday virtually launched the “Covid Amrit Mahotsav” free booster dose campaign for those above 18 years of age in 75 government centres.

Lauding scientists and Covid warriors as “leaders” for managing Covid efficiently, Bommai said, “It is essential to manage the residual or tapering effect of any pandemic. That is why the Centre has made the booster dose free. Earlier, whenever there was any epidemic and a vaccination was invented in foreign countries, it took at least 12 years to reach India.

We have not just invented the Covid vaccine in a short span, but we have been supplying it to other countries besides vaccinating our own citizens. In the state, we have given the second dose to 5,00,12,051 people above 18 years of age and the coverage is 102 per cent for the first and second doses. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken up this ambitious campaign to mark the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and the health department must take it on mission mode. The state government will continue to extend all support.”

Sudhakar said, “During the campaign, we have the target to vaccinate all those above 18 years in 7,500 government centres. Many people are not serious about Covid vaccination. Many have completed six months since their second dose and they are at risk. The pace of vaccination alone helped us in our fight against Covid.”

Namma Clinics in 3 months
Sudhakar said, “We will come up with Namma Clinics within three months in more than 470 places, including 243 in Bengaluru. The first clinic will be launched on July 28 or in the first week of August in Bengaluru.”

