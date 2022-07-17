Monkeypox: Karnataka on alert

Shilpa P By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Saturday said that the state is on high alert following the detection of the country’s first monkeypox in neighbouring Kerala. He said surveillance has been intensified along Karnataka’s border with Kerala. “People need not be anxious,” the minister said.

BBMP Health Commissioner D Randeep confirmed that no case of Monkeypox has been detected in Karnataka so far. “The patient infected in Kerala is a male who got the disease in UAE and travelled to Kerala. Vigil has been stepped up at two international airports and ports in Karnataka. Isolation hospital has been identified to quarantine those with symptoms. Detailed guidelines will be issued after meeting of the Technical Advisory Committee,” he said.

BENGALURU: Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Saturday said that the state is on high alert following the detection of the country’s first monkeypox in neighbouring Kerala. He said surveillance has been intensified along Karnataka’s border with Kerala. “People need not be anxious,” the minister said. BBMP Health Commissioner D Randeep confirmed that no case of Monkeypox has been detected in Karnataka so far. “The patient infected in Kerala is a male who got the disease in UAE and travelled to Kerala. Vigil has been stepped up at two international airports and ports in Karnataka. Isolation hospital has been identified to quarantine those with symptoms. Detailed guidelines will be issued after meeting of the Technical Advisory Committee,” he said.