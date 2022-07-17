Probe into suspension by Bengaluru school principals a sham: Diocese member

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The suspension of two prominent Bengaluru school principals by the Karnataka Central Diocese has been inviting severe flak from various quarters in the city. The principals, S Edwin Christopher of Bishop Cotton Boys’ School and Shanta Susheela of St John’s High School, were suspended by the diocese for what it termed an “internal matter”.

A senior member of the diocese, who requested not to be named, told The New Indian Express that the inquiry into the suspension of the two principals is a sham. “The reason given is that Christopher was not following the recommendations of the board on who to admit to the school.

Further, Bishop Prasanna Kumar Samuel, who is the executive committee, had been very hesitant on his appointment in 2020. Meanwhile, charges against Susheela are that following the decision to waive fees for parents, the money had allegedly been deposited into her account,” the member said. He also said that there had been some differences between the diocese and St John’s Church, which the school is tied to.

The manner of the inquiry, the member said, is a sham. “If the inquiry is conducted, it will follow the rules that the bishop wants them to follow. They have suspended them and then conducted an inquiry, not the other way round. It has unnecessarily humiliated the principals and turned the issue into a major controversy, which the community is not happy about,” the member added.

