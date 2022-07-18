Bengaluru: Beaten by teacher, Class VI student admitted to hospital

Bosky Khanna and Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a shocking case of corporal punishment, a sixth grade student of an ICSE school in Vijayanagar had to be admitted to a hospital on Friday after allegedly being hit by his mathematics school teacher for forgetting to bring his homework notes to class.

The boy was discharged on Monday from Vani Vilas Hospital. The incident came to light on Friday evening, when the student complained of ear pain to his parents after returning home from tuition at around 9:30 pm.

"He told us his maths teacher in school had hit him for forgetting to take his notes to class. We first took him to school to ask the teacher what happened. But looking at the medical condition of our son, we took him to the hospital for treatment. Our son was complaining of severe ear pain and vision problems," Lakshmi Narasimha, the student’s father, told The New Indian Express.

The student has been studying in Blue Bell Public School, Vijayanagar, after being allotted a seat under the Right To Education (RTE) quota. The father, the sole bread-winner of the family, is a bus driver with a private transport agency. Narasimha said he had tried contacting the school administration numerous times.

When the parents eventually reached the school's principal, they alleged that they were yelled at for calling late in the night. However, the school administration had a conflicting report about the incident although they admitted that the teacher in question, Mahadesh, was being questioned by the Block Education Officer (BEO).

The school authorities alleged they made every effort to admit the child in a hospital and take care of the situation.

BENGALURU: In a shocking case of corporal punishment, a sixth grade student of an ICSE school in Vijayanagar had to be admitted to a hospital on Friday after allegedly being hit by his mathematics school teacher for forgetting to bring his homework notes to class. The boy was discharged on Monday from Vani Vilas Hospital. The incident came to light on Friday evening, when the student complained of ear pain to his parents after returning home from tuition at around 9:30 pm. "He told us his maths teacher in school had hit him for forgetting to take his notes to class. We first took him to school to ask the teacher what happened. But looking at the medical condition of our son, we took him to the hospital for treatment. Our son was complaining of severe ear pain and vision problems," Lakshmi Narasimha, the student’s father, told The New Indian Express. The student has been studying in Blue Bell Public School, Vijayanagar, after being allotted a seat under the Right To Education (RTE) quota. The father, the sole bread-winner of the family, is a bus driver with a private transport agency. Narasimha said he had tried contacting the school administration numerous times. When the parents eventually reached the school's principal, they alleged that they were yelled at for calling late in the night. However, the school administration had a conflicting report about the incident although they admitted that the teacher in question, Mahadesh, was being questioned by the Block Education Officer (BEO). The school authorities alleged they made every effort to admit the child in a hospital and take care of the situation.