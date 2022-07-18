Bengaluru youth goes out with friends on birthday, murdered

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old youth, who went with his friends to celebrate his birthday, was murdered by them in Kengeri police station limits, on Saturda. The victim Hemanth Kumar was a resident of H Gollahalli near Kengeri.

Police said it was Kumar's birthday on Saturday and he had informed his family that he was going out with his friends. He had left home in the afternoon and had not returned till night. When his sister contacted him over the phone at 10 pm, he had told her that he was with his friends.

"On Sunday morning, the body of a youth was found near NICE Road underpass in Konasandra. The assailants had attacked the youth with lethal weapons and had smashed his head with a boulder. They had also disfigured the face beyond recognition. Kumar’s family who were in search of him, got to know about a body being found and identified the body with the help of a tattoo on his hand," the police said.

