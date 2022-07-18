Home Cities Bengaluru

ICSE Class X results: Five from Bengaluru bag second rank in country

Eighteen students from Bengaluru secured the third rank, while across the country the rank was shared by 72 students. 

Published: 18th July 2022 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Students check results at Seva Sangam Girls High School in Tiruchy

Representational image (File photo| MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Five students from Bengaluru scored 99.60 per cent in the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE) and bagged the second rank in the country, with only a miniscule 0.20 per cent separating them from the first rankers.

Eighteen students from Bengaluru secured the third rank, while across the country the rank was shared by 72 students. The merit list in the state was dominated by Bengaluru students, with only one student from Mysuru, Meghna Hazari from Notre Dame School, in the top three rankings, scoring 99.20 per cent. 

In all, 54 students were in the top three rankings. Greenwood High, with 10 of its students placed among the top three ranks, had the highest number of such students. 

Unexpected, says topper

Adi Kishore, AIR-2, told The New Indian Express that he was not expecting such a stunning score as there were difficulties in the second semester examinations. This year, the marks were calculated based on two semester exams.

"I am elated to have come out on top in the state and second across the country. I was definitely not expecting it, since I thought there was a lot of scope for losing marks in the second semester," he said.

