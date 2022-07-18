Home Cities Bengaluru

Namma Clinics in Bengaluru to be launched next month: CM Basavaraj Bommai

CM Basavaraj Bommai said that Namma Clinics is a novel programme to provide health services to the people in their wards.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Speaking after the inaugurating of several development works in Mahalakshmi Layout on Sunday, CM Basavaraj Bommai said that Namma Clinics is a novel programme to provide health services to the people in their wards. "The state government is giving priority to health and education in Bengaluru," he added.

Inaugurating the 'Basava Dhama' park, Dr BR Ambedkar Community Hall, Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji Park, and distributing title deeds for residents of Bovi Palya, Bommai said his government had given special emphasis to develop Bengaluru.

"Approval has been given for rejuvenation of 75 lakes and construction of 20 schools under the Amrit programme. Funds have been provided for comprehensive development of Bengaluru. The work on 11 km arterial road connecting Tumakuru Road and Mysuru Road would ease traffic congestion at many junctions by 40 per cent," he said.

Metro Phase 3 works to begin next year

CM said the work of Metro Phase-III to connect outskirts of the city will be launched next year. "Suburban Rail Project work has begun," he said.

