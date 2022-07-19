Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP asks masjid to clear encroached passageway

It is said that the masjid at survey no. 13 in Vijaynagar had encroached 5 feet of the passageway on survey no. 14 and put up a structure.

19th July 2022

BENGALURU: Following a complaint that a public passageway has been allegedly encroached by the Masjid-e-Al Khuba in West Zone, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has issued notice to the masjid committee asking it to voluntarily demolish the structure. This comes at a time when the civic body is already mired in the sensitive Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan issue.  

It is said that the masjid at survey no. 13 in Vijaynagar had encroached 5 feet of the passageway on survey no. 14 and put up a structure. According to the notice, the masjid was constructed across survey nos. 13 and 15 on sites donated by two residents. The complaint claimed that while constructing the masjid, 5.5 feet of the passageway was encroached.  Interestingly, the palike had also done the khatha favouring the masjid for the encroached land.

